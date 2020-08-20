Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Police investigating toddler driveway death

by Erin Smith
20th Aug 2020 9:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 17 month old girl at Caboolture earlier this month.

Officer-in-charge of the Burpengary Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Greg Price said police and paramedics were called to a Caboolture address at about 8.30am on August 2.

Sgt Price said a 17-month old girl had been reversed over in her driveway.

She was taken to Caboolture Hospital in a critical condition but died on arrival.

Sgt Price said the matter involved family members and investigations were continuing.

The Forensic Crash unit are also investigating several other horrific crashes.

Including the death of Carol Ismail - a 55-year-old Wamuran woman who collided with a car while out cycling with her husband on Sunday.

The death of 51-year-old D'Aguilar woman Helena Payne is also still under investigation.

Mrs Payne was involved in a two-vehicle crash at on the D'Aguilar Highway near Bracalba at about 10.30am on August 15.

She died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Originally published as Police investigating toddler driveway death

More Stories

caboolture driveway editors picks toddler

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GREAT OFFER: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content GREAT OFFER: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12...

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        62 men and women facing packed Gympie court today

        Premium Content 62 men and women facing packed Gympie court today

        News The Gympie courthouse prepares for a long day as 62 people face charges in Gympie...

        Today’s headlines: Land in demand, packed court

        Premium Content Today’s headlines: Land in demand, packed court

        News Find out what is making news in Gympie today including where land is in demand and...

        Trump is a true narcissist, threatened by any challenge

        Premium Content Trump is a true narcissist, threatened by any challenge

        News LETTER: Narcissists are legends in their own mind, always right, unable to act...