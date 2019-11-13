Police investigating seven suspicious fires across NSW

POLICE are appealing for assistance from the public as they start the process of investigating seven fires they suspect may have been deliberately lit across NSW.

With catastrophic conditions at play and a state of emergency declared on Monday, NSW was yesterday under a strict total fire ban. Police have asked for assistance from the public surrounding a number of fires across the state, and have released details in the hopes that tip offs from the public may help them with their investigation.

Police have said anyone with information about suspicious activity around the following areas and times to contact Crime Stoppers.