Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crime scene at a property in Zillmere where a baby died. Picture: ABC
The crime scene at a property in Zillmere where a baby died. Picture: ABC
Crime

Police investigating death of baby from Housing Dept home

by Thomas Chamberlin
7th Mar 2020 2:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the death of a baby girl in Brisbane's north.

The child died in hospital after being found unresponsive at a house owned by the Department of Housing on Handford Rd in Zillmere.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll confirmed the death today.

"Certainly, tragically a child has passed away at that household," she said.

"Early days for us, so I can't say much more than that but the investigation has commenced in earnest.

"We have all our expert police out there looking at it at the moment but I don't know exactly what the cause is ... there is a lot more to be done in the investigation first."

 

The crime scene at a property in Zillmere where a baby died. Picture: ABC
The crime scene at a property in Zillmere where a baby died. Picture: ABC


It's understood the baby girl was found face down this morning.

Ms Carroll said police always treated deaths suspiciously until they knew the cause of death.

Police are waiting on postmortem results.

More Stories

Show More
baby death baby killed crime editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Getting truth in elections harder than finding Wally

        premium_icon Getting truth in elections harder than finding Wally

        News Election season is in full swing, and the spin is reaching terminal velocity

        2 people dead following horror crash north of Gympie

        premium_icon 2 people dead following horror crash north of Gympie

        News Police confirm two dead, three injured in serious crash late Friday afternoon.

        Mining plan to inject millions into economy, create 500 jobs

        premium_icon Mining plan to inject millions into economy, create 500 jobs

        News International company unveils major plan to take region into new era

        Curran unveils two big election promises

        premium_icon Curran unveils two big election promises

        News Gympie election 2020: Incumbent mayor rolls out two major deals for the region