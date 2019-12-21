WATCH: Stolen car pulled from house after suburban crash

UPDATE: A car that crashed into a house in Toowoomba's northern suburbs was reported stolen earlier, according to police.

Crews are cleaning up the scene on Jellicoe St in North Toowoomba, where the sedan crashed into the house.

The front of the car was wrecked from the collision, while the front of the house has been heavily damaged.

Stolen car smashes into Jellicoe St house shifting it 150mm sideways from stumps.Driver fled the scene. Picture: Nev Madsen. Saturday 21th Dec, 2019 Nev Madsen

Photographs also indicated the house was shifted slightly on its foundational stumps as a result of the impact.

No one was home at the time of the incident.

Toowoomba Police acting inspector Regan Draheim said the drive of the vehicle escaped the car and left the scene.

"Earlier this afternoon, the car behind me was travelling west along Jellicoe St and lost control, hit the gutter and collided with the house," he said.

"The driver has then fled the scene. The car has been reported stolen."

Senior Sergeant Draheim urged motorists to drive carefully when on Toowoomba roads.

"We're always concerned about road safety coming up to Christmas, and this is just an example of how quickly things can go wrong," he said.

"We urge people to take caution at all times when they're on the road."

Anyone with information should call Policelink on 131 444.

EARLIER: Police are investigating an incident where a car has driven into a house in Toowoomba's northern suburbs.

The matter on Jellicoe St in North Toowoomba was alerted to emergency services about 4.30pm.

Paramedics have cleared the scene, as there was no patient to be treated.

Based on the photographs, the car has driven into the front wall and steps of the house, smashing the front of the vehicle in the process.

Toowoomba police said they were looking into the cause of the incident, while fire crews are trying to remove the grey sedan from the house.