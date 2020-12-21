Police investigating alleged wounding at Cooloola Cove

Police say investigations into an alleged wounding at Cooloola Cove which left a 34-year-old man in hospital are still ongoing.

POLICE investigations are continuing into an alleged wounding at Cooloola Cove at the weekend which left a man in hospital with slashes on his arm and hand.

The 34-year-old was injured during an alleged altercation between two groups of people at a private residence just before 5pm on Saturday.

The alleged incident happened at a private residence in the town on Saturday afternoon.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital with lacerations to his arm and hand before being transferred to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Police said the two groups appeared to know each other.

No-one has been charged at this time.

