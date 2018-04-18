UPDATE: Gympie man shot with shot gun, shooter at large

UPDATE: Police from Gympie's Criminal investigation Branch are continuing their hunt for a shooter after a 31-year-old Gympie man presented himself at hospital last night with what is believed to be shot gun wound from his head to his pelvis.

Officer in Charge of Gympie CIB, Rob Lowry, said the investigation was stymied by the victim's refusal to cooperate with police.

"We are not getting a lot of information from the victim himself," Det Sgt Lowry said.

"It is making the investigation very difficult.

"It is a serious matter that we need to try and get to the bottom of.

"We are looking at strategies on how we are going to work with that and we will do our best to try and identify who is responsible.

"It has to be assumed it happened in the Gympie area however they are known to police and they have had addresses in Kilkivan and other areas," Det Sgt Lowry said.

It is not known where the incident occurred, but the victim's vehicle, a black 2005 Toyota Camry was located in the carpark opposite Gympie Hospital with significant damage to the rear passenger side.

The vehicle is associated with the victim and his 19-year-old female associative who is also refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

Detectives believe the damage to the car is consistent with a shot gun round.

The vehicle has been seized and is being treated as the primary crime scene.

Detectives are appealing to the public for assistance.

"In the absence of a version from the victim and his associate we are really relying on the community to be the eyes and ears for the police," Det Sgt lowry said.

"People may have hear something they may not have though of as significant at the time.

"The time frame we are looking at is late (Tuesday) evening."

The victim, received treatment to superficial, non-life-threatening wounds.

"He sustained pellet type injuries from the head, down to the pelvis including the lower hand," Det Sgt Lowry said.

It is unclear if the victim or his associate drove to Gympie Hospital.

The area where the vehicle was found is not covered by CCTV footage.

BEFORE: A MAN has presented himself to Gympie Hospital with suspected gunshot wounds.

Gympie detectives have set up a crime scene around the 31-year-old's car after he presented himself at the hospital at 8pm Tuesday.

His vehicle, a black 2005 Toyota Camry, was located in a carpark opposite the hospital and had sustained damage consistent with a gunshot round.

The man has not made a complaint at this stage.

The Gympie Hospital emergency building. Tanya Easterby

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident, particularly anyone who may have seen the black Camry or heard gunshots in the Gympie area last night, to contact Policelink on 131 444.

This latest suspicions comes just one month after a similar incident at Eudlo where men in balaclavas raided a home.