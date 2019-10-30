Police investigate gunshot fired outside Gympie units

SHOTS FIRED: Neighbours heard a gun shot was fired outside a Gympie unit on Phoenix Lane earlier this morning.

GYMPIE CIB are investigating reports of a gunshot outside a block of units in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to the property in Pheonix Lane at around 2am after reports surfaced of an attempted home invasion.

It is believed a property owner was physically attacked before he yelled out “someone ring the coppers.”

“We heard f--- off you c---- and a few seconds later “you f----- b------- and one of the masked men said “give us your black box,” a neighbour said.

A black box refers to CCTV cameras which had been installed outside the block of units.

It is believed no cameras were handed over to the men.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and treated a man for a head laceration.

A neighbour who wished to remain anonymous said it was quite frightening to see the drama unfold on his street.

“It used to be a quiet neighbourhood,” another said.

It is also believed that the gun used in this morning’s incident was a sawn-off shotgun.

“It definitely sounded like it,” a neighbour said.

The men escaped in a car and are still currently on the run.

“CIB are still investigating,” a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.