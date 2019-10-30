Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOTS FIRED: Neighbours heard a gun shot was fired outside a Gympie unit on Phoenix Lane earlier this morning.
SHOTS FIRED: Neighbours heard a gun shot was fired outside a Gympie unit on Phoenix Lane earlier this morning.
News

Police investigate gunshot fired outside Gympie units

Philippe Coquerand
30th Oct 2019 6:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE CIB are investigating reports of a gunshot outside a block of units in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to the property in Pheonix Lane at around 2am after reports surfaced of an attempted home invasion.

It is believed a property owner was physically attacked before he yelled out “someone ring the coppers.”

“We heard f--- off you c---- and a few seconds later “you f----- b------- and one of the masked men said “give us your black box,” a neighbour said.

A black box refers to CCTV cameras which had been installed outside the block of units.

It is believed no cameras were handed over to the men.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and treated a man for a head laceration.

A neighbour who wished to remain anonymous said it was quite frightening to see the drama unfold on his street.

“It used to be a quiet neighbourhood,” another said.

It is also believed that the gun used in this morning’s incident was a sawn-off shotgun.

“It definitely sounded like it,” a neighbour said.

The men escaped in a car and are still currently on the run.

“CIB are still investigating,” a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

crime crime news gunshot gympie crime gympie dispute gympie police gympie region queensland police service reports shots fired unit complex
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Alleged woodchip murder: Witness heard screams of stop

    premium_icon Alleged woodchip murder: Witness heard screams of stop

    Crime Witness Cassandra Beckers told the Gympie court she had heard someone yell “Stop!” with some level of distress.

    Disgust at council’s dismissal of old man’s request for better footpath

    premium_icon Disgust at council’s dismissal of old man’s request for better...

    News ALMOST 100 years on and still no footpath! I read in The Gympie Times on Wednesday...

    Devils president determined to keep reigns on Sunny Coast comp tight

    premium_icon Devils president determined to keep reigns on Sunny Coast comp...

    News Gympie Devils boss has signed on for another year and has goals he hopes to achieve...

    12 Ways to celebrate Halloween in Gympie and 23 haunted houses to visit

    premium_icon 12 Ways to celebrate Halloween in Gympie and 23 haunted houses...

    News There’s plenty on offer in and around Gympie for Halloween this year. Here’s a...