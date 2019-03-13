Menu
Police are investigating claims a student was attacked by a teacher on the Sunshine Coast this week.
News

Police investigate alleged teacher attack on student

Matty Holdsworth
by
13th Mar 2019 5:19 PM
A POLICE investigation has been launched after a teacher allegedly struck a student twice in the head at a prominent Sunshine Coast high school on Tuesday.

The Year 9 student, who declined to be named, attends Kawana Waters State College and claims he was "punched" by the teacher on the school oval.

A source close to the student told the Daily that the student sustained swelling and bruising to his face and jaw in the alleged assault.

The 14-year-old's hair and hat were also pulled.

The Daily understands the incident was sparked by a verbal disagreement and it is understood the pair had no prior history.

The student also suffered significant trauma and was unable to attend school yesterday.

More than 1500 students attend Kawana Waters College, making it one of the Coast's largest.

Kawana Police Station officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Mark Cordwell said he was aware of the incident and that the child protection unit was investigating.

"This matter is being investigated by the child protection unit. Police were advised of it and required on scene," Snr Sgt Cordwell said.

The Queensland Teachers Union was also aware of the incident but declined to comment.

A Department of Education and Training representative confirmed the incident took place and said all matters involving students were taken seriously.

"The Department of Education treats all matters involving students seriously," the representative said.

"Departmental employees are expected to interact professionally with students at all times.

"Parents and students can be confident that if an allegation of harm is reported in a state school, it will be dealt with immediately and in a sensitive manner.

"The department provides access to guidance support and counselling services for students and staff when necessary.

"The department is unable to comment on this specific matter for confidentiality reasons."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

