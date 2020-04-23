Police investigate after teen run down on Mackay road

TERRIFYING ATTACK: Mackay teen Josh Skinner was run over by a man in a Holden Commodore on Monday afternoon.

A BLACKS Beach teen was left rattled after an unknown driver ran him down.

As the 16 year old was trapped under the car, the man threatened to do it again.

Josh Skinner was riding his bike around his neighbourhood on Monday afternoon when the terrifying confrontation occurred.

He had been peddling down Blacks Beach Rd when a silver, older model Holden Commodore came out of the intersection at Barber Dr and drove straight into him.

Mr Skinner was pinned under both the car and his pushbike when the man, described as being in his 40s, reversed his vehicle, jumped out the driver's side and threatened the boy.

"He said 'you're lucky I don't get back in my car and run you over again'," the boy's mother Sharon Johnson said of the horrific incident.

She had been at work when she saw a message from her son half an hour after it had occurred.

"I was upset," she said.

"I just wanted to get home as soon as I could, get Josh in the car and get him to the police station."

Thankfully, Mr Skinner walked away relatively unscathed - sustaining only a couple of scrapes on his legs and hips.

However, he was shaken and terrified the man would run him over again.

Strangers pulled over to help straighten the wheel on Josh’s bike, which had been pinned underneath the car.

It was thanks to two nearby motorists that Mr Skinner was not struck again.

"Two blokes got out of their car and got Josh off the road and they asked if he needed a phone to call anyone or if he wanted them to take him home," Ms Johnson said.

"They tried to straighten the wheel on his bike so he could ride home.

"I don't know their names but one was called Jake."

Ms Johnson expressed her appreciation to the kind men who helped her son and hoped they would contact her or police to help identify the driver of the Commodore.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident and have urged anyone with information to come forward.