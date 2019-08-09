Menu
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car at Holland Park.
Police investigate after man found dead in car

by Thomas Chamberlin
9th Aug 2019 12:29 PM
DETECTIVES are investigating the death of a man who was found in a car in Holland Park West in Brisbane's south overnight.

Police said they were called to an area outside C.B. Mott Park on Logan Rd about 11pm.

A member of the public found the vehicle.

"A 30-year-old Urangan man was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said in a statement.

"Police have established a crime scene and investigations are underway to establish the cause of death.

"Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen a white 2008 Holden Commodore sedan with Queensland registration 642-KWR in the Holland Park West area last night, or who may have dashcam vision from Logan Road to contact police."

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000

