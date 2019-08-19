Menu
A 30-year-old man was hospitalised after his car smashed into a pole on Cooroy Noosa Rd at Tinbeerwah. Photo: File
News

Police investigate after car crashes into power pole

Ashley Carter
19th Aug 2019 7:35 AM
POLICE are investigating after a car smashed into a power pole at Tinbeerwah last night, closing the road and creating a power outage in the area.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a Ford Falcon crashed into the pole as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Cooroy Noosa Rd and Dath Henderson Rd about 5.30pm.

Police took blood from the driver, a 30-year-old Tinbeerwah man, and investigations are continuing.

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

