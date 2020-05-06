Police hunting stolen car that could still be in Gympie

Police are looking for this white 1977 Toyota Corolla sedan bearing Queensland registration 170YNG reported stolen from North Deep Creek in January.

Police are looking for this white 1977 Toyota Corolla sedan bearing Queensland registration 170YNG reported stolen from North Deep Creek in January.

POLICE are looking for a “distinctive” white car that could still be in the Gympie area after it was reported stolen from a North Deep Creek property in January.

Offenders reportedly entered an open carport at the back of a property on North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek and forced entry to a car that was “securely parked there” between January 25 and 29, per QPS media sources.

The offenders then took the car from the location.

Police described the car as “a white 1977 Toyota Corolla sedan bearing Queensland registration 170YNG”.

“Police do not believe that the vehicle has been involved in any other offences and could still be in the area,” QPS sources said.

“If you have any information about the offence or the location of the vehicle, please contact police as soon as possible.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000201760 within the online suspicious activity form.