Police hunting Gympie region oven thieves

Gympie Police are appealing for information after multiple stolen items were reported around the region recently. FILE PHOTO

Gympie Police are appealing for information into multiple thefts, including an oven stolen from an unoccupied Veteran home, reported around the region recently.

QPS reported the Veteran address on Mataranka Rd was broken into some time between September 16 and October 30, with an oven, water pump and appliances stolen.

Police believe the offender/s opened a screen door and removed a backing board to gain entry.

In a separate case a trailer was stolen from a home on Settlement Road, Curra between October 22 and 23, police believe.

The trailer was reported to be securely stored in the front yard behind a chained gate at the time of the offence, and is described as an old black car trailer with four wheels to transport cars.

It is unregistered with no plates attached and is not roadworthy.

Anyone who has information about either offence, or has knowledge about the location of the stolen items are encouraged to contact police.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day, or report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

For the Veteran offence quote reference number QP1902149222, and for the Curra offence quote reference number QP1902088051.