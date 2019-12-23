Underground hoon group could be connected to double fatality

Police investigating a tragic double fatality which left two teenagers dead on a quiet road have revealed they are searching for details hoon drivers.

POLICE have revealed they are investigating an unofficial car club known for hooning on a stretch of road at Kamerunga where two teenagers were killed in a car crash last week.

Kanimbla friends Brett Pomroy, 18, and Lily Bingham-Coop, 17, died when Mr Pomroy's Toyota 86 sports car smashed into a power pole on Lower Freshwater Rd at Kamerunga last Tuesday night.

Police are investigating whether speed played a factor into the crash.

Scene of a fatal traffic crash at Lower Freshwater Road, Kamerunga. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

They have also told the Cairns Post they are looking for information about a group known as the "Cairns Crew".

Cairns Forensic Crash Unit Sgt Scott Ezard said they had received a Crime Stoppers tip-off and other reports regarding dangerous driving behaviour.

Sgt Ezard said there was currently no suggestion either of the teens involved in the horrific crash were part of this group.

"We understand a group of motorists have started to congregate in that area," he said.

"We're also looking at an emerging group who appear to be called the Cairns Crew and appear to be popping up in that area.

Cairns Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Scott Ezard said police are investigating reports of a dangerous driving group. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

"We're looking for information about this group and if anyone is willing to speak to police in regards to their movements and how they communicate with each other."

Sgt Ezard said the concerns had emerged during their inquiries.

"As part of our investigation there appears to be a developing issue in the area, not necessarily linked to the crash, but involving people engaging in inappropriate and dangerous behaviour congregating in that area," he said.

"We've had reports of burnouts, speeding."

He said the Cairns Road Policing Unit was also looking into the reports with extra patrols aimed at targeting the problem expected to be rolled out.

Police have continued to call for witnesses to the crash which occurred about 9.40pm last Tuesday.

They are continuing to speak with friends and family of the pair as they track their movements leading up to the incident.

Calvary Christian Church special service for Lily Bingham-Coop and Brett Pomroy who died in a car crash. Friends of Lily and Brett, Eli Daly and Kayla Dooley. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Sgt Ezard said he wanted to speak to any of their friends and associates who they spent time with as they worked to understand their "background history".

The pair were both well-known talented musicians within Calvary Christian Church of Cairns. Ms Bingham-Coop was an accomplished vocalist who had appeared on music produced by the church. They were involved in the church's performance at Carols by Candlelight in Fogarty Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cairns police or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersqld.com.au