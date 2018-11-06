Police hunt thieves who stole dinghy from Tin Can Bay

POLICE are asking for public help after a dinghy was stolen from the boat ramp at Crab Creek, Tin Can Bay.

The theft occurred on the night of Saturday, October 20.

The 5m long dinghy was left anchored at the boat ramp and when the owner returned the next morning it was gone. It is described as:

Large in size (around 90kg and would need a vehicle to transport it);

5m long;

Fibreglass;

Anchor attached;

Silver on the top half, black on the bottom;

Has the letters TT on it;

Does not require a motor to use;

Queensland Registration plate ABR16Q attached.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801955957