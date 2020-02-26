Menu
Hotel violence
Crime

Police hunt man over vile glassing, bashing at Gympie pub

Shelley Strachan
26th Feb 2020 1:28 PM
POLICE are investigating a serious assault at a Gympie pub in the early hours of last Sunday, February 23.

Just after midnight, a 23-year-old Gympie man was in the smoking area at the back of the Queenslander in Mary St when another man hit him in the face with a glass, knocking him out.

Grievous bodily harm at the Queenslander in Mary St last weekend
The unknown man has then punched the victim several times in the head, fracturing his cheekbone.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, with short cropped brown hair and a solid build.

He was wearing a dark t-shirt, mustard coloured long pants and grey sneakers.

Anyone who may recognise the man depicted in the footage is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000381234

Gympie Times

