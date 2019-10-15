Police hunt man after violent bakery robbery

>> Young girl 'shaken' after armed thief holds up bakery

POLICE have released CCTV footage of a man suspected to be involved in an armed robbery at a Mountain Creek bakery last week.

On October 9 about 7.50am a man entered the Crust Bakery on Karawatha Drive armed with a knife.

He demanded money from a 18-year-old female staff member who complied, placing a sum of cash in a dark-coloured bag.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man suspected to be involved in an armed robbery at a Coast bakery last week. Photo: Queensland Police Service

The man then fled on foot, last seen running towards Molakai Drive.

He is described as caucasian, aged in his 50s to 60s, and was wearing light brown work boots, dark-coloured work pants, blue checked long sleeve jumper with a grey hood.

Anyone who may recognise the man depicted in the vision is urged to contact police.