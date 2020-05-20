Menu
Police are looking for the thieves responsible for a bevy of stolen stereo equipment.
Police hunt Gympie thieves over missing stereo equipment

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
20th May 2020 9:30 AM
A GLASTONBURY home was robbed of a bevy of stereo equipment after thieves broke into one of its storage rooms earlier this month, police say.

MORE GYMPIE CRIME NEWS

Gympie police sources have reported that offender/s entered an acreage property on Diggins Rd at some point between May 4 and May 16, accessing rear storage rooms underneath the home “where five large boxes of old stereo equipment was stored”.

The thieves stole the following items:

  • Luxman MO2 amplifier
  • Rotel Discrete CD player
  • Luxman K210 cassette deck
  • Luxman T21TL turner
  • General equipment and cables

“Anyone who may have information or sighted the above equipment is urged to contact police and report,” police sources said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001023059 within the online suspicious activity form.

gympie-crime gympie news gympie police gympie region
Gympie Times

