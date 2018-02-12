Police hunt Gympie motorbike thieves

Police are asking the public for information about a number of stolen vehicles, including two motorcycles swiped in Gympie.

A PAIR of motorcycles stolen from Gympie are among several vehicles swiped from the Wide Bay in the past fortnight which police want help to find.

The most recent theft in the region was a black Suzuki Boulevard with no registration, which was stolen from Southside on February 6.

Four days earlier a blue 2014 Honda CBR 500R, licence plate 593NZ, went missing from Glanmire.

Around the rest of the Wide Bay region, police are also on the lookout for a white Piaggio Zip 50 moped with plates 579NU which vanished from Scarness on February 1, and a 2016 box trailer bearing the registration ED2388 which was stolen from Torbanlea on February 7.

Also on the missing list is for a gold 1999 Mazda 323 hatchback, registration 072MBN, which went missing from Childers between October 11, 2017 and February 5.

People with any information are asked to call Policelink on 131 444, or can b reported anonymously through the Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1800 333 000.