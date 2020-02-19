Police hunt gang over Valentine’s Day heist at Gympie club

GYMPIE police are on the hunt for a group of people who smashed their way into a bowls club on the Southside on Valentine’s Day and filled their back packs with booze,

The “multiple offenders” smashed glass to gain entry to the venue about 5am on February 14, found the alcohol stored on the premises, and placed a quantity of bottles and cans into backpacks before running off, police said.

They stole:

Cans of pre-mixed Somersby Apple, Bundaberg rum, Jim Beam and Mercury;

A bottle of Captain Morgan and;

A bottle of red Bundaberg rum.

Anyone who may have information, have sighted the stolen property or might have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time is urged to report it to police.

Thief feels the heat

EVEN the thieves have had enough of the Gympie region’s long, hot summer, with one desperate crook pulling an air-conditioner out of the wall of a John St businesses earlier this month

Police said the 10-year-old air-con unit was taken after the thief or thieves reached in through a hole in the wall and unplugged it.

The unit is described as a box-style 3.5KW unit (cold only).

Anyone who might have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time are urged to report it to police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers,on 1800 333 000