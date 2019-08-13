Police hunt for woman accused of car theft, child abduction

POLICE are hunting for a woman they allege was involved in the abduction of a child and a car theft after she failed to appear in court today.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella issued an arrest warrant for Justice Naomi Lansdown on Tuesday who was meant to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on charges of child abduction, child endangerment by exposure and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Ms Lansdown was charged after police alleged she and a male co-accused were involved in the theft of a Toyota vehicle while a four-year-old child was inside.

The child was waiting for his parents who were nearby.

Police have alleged a 35-year-old man and 22-year-old woman stole the vehicle just after 10pm on July 19 from the hockey fields' carpark on Dawson Road.

It's alleged the owners of the car had briefly left the child and their puppy in the car.

The accused duo allegedly took off in the car and the boy was later located at a fast food restaurant on Glenlyon Rd.

The ute was found abandoned on Matson Crescent just after 1am with the puppy still inside.

The pair was charged on July 20 and Ms Lansdown was released on bail that same day.

Mr Kinsella said once Ms Lansdown was arrested she would be brought before the court.