Police hunt for second man after Gympie shooting

DETECTIVES have identified a third person of interest in relation to the homicide investigation of a 22-year-old man last week.

Trent Edward Dyhrberg (pictured right), 33, is described as Caucasian, 182cm tall, muscular build and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police also continue to search for 32-year-old Nathan John Caulfield (pictured left) who is described as Caucasian, around 180cm tall who was last seen wearing a dark shirt and long tracksuit pants.

The car belonging to Nathan Caulfield, who police are searching for as a person of interest in the murder of a 22-year-old man at Amamoor. Photo: Police media

Detectives believe Nathan may be armed and was last seen travelling in a silver Ford Falcon utility with Queensland registration 268 ZOW (pictured above).

Police are also asking residents between Jones Hill State School and Eaglehawk Dr to check their yards for a PVC pipe or a spud gun painted red that could have been dropped in the area after the shooting.

Anyone who sees the men, or the vehicle pictured is asked not to approach and to contact police immediately.