WANTED: Police are looking for the man pictured above, while detectives search the John St property in Maryborough (pictured right) where an alleged altercation has led to the death of a man in Gympie, allegedly. Photos: Carlie Walker and My Police
Police hunt for fifth man linked to Gympie murder case

Frances Klein
3rd Nov 2020 11:03 AM
POLICE who are investigating the death of a man on a Gympie property yesterday need help form the public to locate a 38-year-old man who might be able to assist with investigations.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this man s urged to not approach him but to immediately contact police.Photo: My Police
The crime scene at John St Maryborough, where an alleged altercation took place that allegedly led to the death of a man in Gympie. Photo: Carlie Walker
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the man (pictured) or has seen him since about 5pm on Sunday (November 1), is urged to not approach him but to immediately contact police on 000.

Police have described him as Caucasian, about 180cms tall with a slim build, red hair and red beard.

HUNT: Police guard Burns Rd at Ross Creek near Gympie where detectives are scouring for clues after the body of a man was found in ditch on a property. Photo: Frances Klein
CRIME SCENE: Burns Rd at Ross Creek near Gympie where detectives are scouring for clues after the body of a man was found in ditch on a property. Photo: Frances Klein
If you have information for police, contact Policelink HERE or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, HERE or call 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number: QP2002259040 within the online suspicious activity form.

