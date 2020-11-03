Police hunt for fifth man linked to Gympie murder case
POLICE who are investigating the death of a man on a Gympie property yesterday need help form the public to locate a 38-year-old man who might be able to assist with investigations.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the man (pictured) or has seen him since about 5pm on Sunday (November 1), is urged to not approach him but to immediately contact police on 000.
Police have described him as Caucasian, about 180cms tall with a slim build, red hair and red beard.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink HERE or call 131 444.
You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, HERE or call 1800 333 000.
Quote reference number: QP2002259040 within the online suspicious activity form.