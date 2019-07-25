Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police hunt for failed knife-wielding thief

by Emily Halloran
25th Jul 2019 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting for a man who attempted to rob a Southport service station with a knife.

A man, believed to be aged in his 20s, allegedly entered the Ferry Road petrol station on Friday, June 21 Aat 8pm armed with a knife and demanded a packet for cigarettes from a female employee.

The 42-year-old woman refused and the man repeated his demand before she activated an alarm.

The wannabe thief then fled on foot.

The woman was not physically injured from the incident.

Police are hunting for the man believed to be in his 20s who allegedly tried to rob a Southport service station with a knife last week.
Police are hunting for the man believed to be in his 20s who allegedly tried to rob a Southport service station with a knife last week.

Police are appealing for information from the public to try to locate the man described to be caucasian with dark eyes and a small moustache.

He was last seen wearing an abstract geometric print black and white hooded jumper with blue jeans and brown shoes.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

failed robbery nife attack robbery servo robbery

Top Stories

    Full line-up for Caloundra Music Festival revealed

    premium_icon Full line-up for Caloundra Music Festival revealed

    Entertainment A sensational line-up for this year's Caloundra Music Festival has been announced, sending music lovers into a frenzy of excitement for the October event.

    • 25th Jul 2019 10:47 AM
    Ambulance officers to grant dying wishes for terminally ill

    premium_icon Ambulance officers to grant dying wishes for terminally ill

    Health The ambulance will help grant dying wishes

    • 25th Jul 2019 10:33 AM
    Perrett quizzes Agriculture Minister over donation

    premium_icon Perrett quizzes Agriculture Minister over donation

    Politics Furner "not familiar with that being the case” when quizzed

    • 25th Jul 2019 10:04 AM