Crime

Police hunt for East Lismore man after serious incident

25th Jan 2019 12:50 PM | Updated: 26th Jan 2019 9:03 AM

UPDATE 10.00am: POLICE said the man wanted after a serious incident yesterday has not yet been located.

Police are looking for East Lismore man Heath Jamison Baird, if you see Mr Baird please call Lismore Police on 6626 0599 immediately.

 

Original story: EAST Lismore man Heath Jamison Baird is wanted by police after a serious incident this morning, according to the Richmond Police District.

Mr Baird is 39 years old and "is aware" that he is wanted by police.

If you see Mr Baird please call Lismore Police on 6626 0599 immediately.

All calls are treated with confidentiality.

More details to come.

east lismore northern rivers crime richmond police district wanted man
Lismore Northern Star

