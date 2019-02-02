Police hunt bus masturbator amid wild backseat sex claim

Police have confirmed an investigation has been launched and they are looking for a man who allegedly masturbated on a Sunbus service last week, as sources say a couple was seen having sex at the back of another bus at Noosa.

MAROOCHYDORE Police have launched an investigation following a complaint about the disturbing behaviour of a male passenger on a Nambour-bound Sunbus service.

The Sunshine Coast Daily has also received allegations a couple was seen having sex on the backseat of a Sunbus on a Noosa route during the past two weeks.

A police spokesman confirmed a complaint has been made about a passenger, aged between 30 and 40, who was allegedly witnessed masturbating on the bus some time between 10.30pm and 10.50pm last Monday at the end of the Australia Day weekend.

An officer from the Maroochydore Police Station had been tasked with following up the complaint.

A female driver was in control of the bus at the time of the incident.

The alleged offender was described as lean, around 170cm in height, of medium size with a blond beard and hair cut in a buzz cut style on top and with a pony or rat's tail at the back.

The police spokesman said the man had left the bus at Lamington Crescent, Nambour.

Anyone with information should contact Maroochydore Police.

The latest incident on a Sunbus service comes after a driver has been stood down for threatening to break the neck of a youth who was part of a group drinking and behaving aggressively on a southbound coastal service to Maroochydore.

The incident sparked a series of complaints from passengers who said they regularly witnessed unruly behaviour on coast services by young people who refused to pay their fare.

Translink has admitted fare evasion of $197,000 in the past financial year.

Bus driver advocate Greg Eaves of Bribie Island said the cost to Translink was $472,800 per annum based on the fare evaders being eligible for a concession paper ticket at a cost of $2.40 for 1 zone of travel.

He said the loss of revenue would be considerably greater for every extra zone travelled.

Mr Eaves said $472,800 in lost revenue would cover the cost of fitting 157 bus driver safety half screens to existing TransLink buses in use on the Sunshine Coast. (Full Driver Safety Screens are not suitable to fit to the majority of buses in the existing TransLink Fleet)

Equally it could deliver an additional NDIS compliant bus stops with shelters on the Sunshine Coast or purchase a new 7-seater urban/school bus fitted with seat belts and fully NDIS compliant for the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Eaves argues the Sunshine Coast bus network needed more Senior Network Officers to ride routes, monitor behaviour and fine fare evaders.