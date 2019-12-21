Police hunt armed man after violent crime spree

Police are searching for a man after he shot a firearm at police and stole a vehicle this morning.

Police are investigating a violent altercation in Anderleigh this morning.

Around 2am police arrived at an Anderleigh Road address after being called to reports of a disturbance at a house.

A man armed with a firearm shot at police as they arrived, before fleeing into bushland.

No one was injured as a result.

Initial investigations suggest the armed man has then approached a property via Fosters Lane at Gunalda and produced a firearm.

He demanded a resident's silver 2003 Mazda 3 sedan, before crashing it.

A crime scene was established around 8:20am and the man remains outstanding.

He is described as Caucasian, approximately 170cm tall, large build, grey hair and brown eyes.

There has been a number of police in the area, as part of an ongoing investigation.

If you do see the man, do not approach him and call triple zero immediately.