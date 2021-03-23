Menu
Police are seeking public assistance to locate an alleged burglar who stole $30,000 from a Goomeri home. File Photo.
Crime

Police hunt alleged burglar after $30K swiped from Goomeri

Holly Cormack
22nd Mar 2021 3:30 PM
Police are reaching out to the community for help after $30,000 was stolen from a Goomeri home.

According to a QPS spokeswoman, the large quantity of cash was swiped from the address between February 25 and March 2.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

burglary goomeri south burnett crime 2021
South Burnett

