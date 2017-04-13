Police hope to generate leads on Mellor St theft

A generator was stolen from the front of a Mellor St shop.

POLICE are hunting for the thief of a generator brazenly stolen from a Mellor St store.

The blue Yamaha Invertor generator was taken from the front area of the store while it was open.

It is believed the theft occurred between April 7 and 11.

The generator's model is EF20IS, with serial number 7PB0326592.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact Policelink on 131 444, or contact them via their online services.

You can also report anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.