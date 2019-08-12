Police hold out hope for missing fishermen

Police are continuing the search for two missing fishermen.

POLICE are remaining hopeful two fishermen missing in Moreton Bay waters can be found alive after discovering their tinnie had little damage on it.

Distraught family were yesterday briefed by police as the search was ramped up to include 20 vessels, two aircraft and 14 SES volunteers searching for Carwyn Massey, 25, and Timothy Maher, 32, who have been missing since Saturday.

Family and friends arrive at the Water Police compound. Picture: John Gass/AAP

The two men failed to return from a fishing trip and last contacted family just after 10pm on Saturday to say they were heading home and were en route to Whyte Island boat ramp.

Police yesterday said the two, from Calamvale and Durack, have been fishing before, and the recovered 3.3m long dark blue Stacer brand aluminium tinnie, which was found in the vicinity of Green Island, has been righted and now floating.

Senior Sergeant David Edden and Inspector Lindsay Kilpatrick with the missing fishermen’s boat. Picture: John Gass/AAP

"It was submerged with a very small part of the bow external," Inspector Lindsay Kilpatrick said.

"A number of items have been found in the water in the vicinity near where the vessel was located yesterday afternoon and the search is ongoing.

"Some of those items include life jackets and fishing lines … Its unclear at this stage how many life jackets were in the vessel."

The missing fishermen’s boat. Picture: John Gass/AAP

Insp Kilpatrick said the weather had eased yesterday which was assisting the search but are "worried because the two gentlemen were not located with the vessel".

Insp Kilpatrick confirmed there is still a possibility the men can be found alive, with the mission still a search and rescue operation.

Carwyn Massey (Instagram image)

Senior Sergeant Dave Edden, Officer in Charge of Brisbane Water Police, said the search yesterday involved Water Police, Coast Guard, Volunteer Marine Rescue, Queensland Yacht Squadron, Polair and Rescue 500.

Their car and trailer were brought into Water Police yesterday after they were located at the Whyte Island boat ramp in the Port of Brisbane, where Mr Massey and Mr Maher set off.

The missing fishermen’s car at the boat ramp. Picture: John Gass/AAP

TIMELINE

Saturday 3pm: Fishermen left from Whyte Island boat ramp.

Saturday 10.15pm: Fishermen contacted family to say they were returning, heading back to Whyte Island boat ramp where car and trailer were left.

Sunday: Search begins for men around Port of Brisbane, Whyte Island, Green Island.

Sunday 5pm: Boat found by Water Police submerged in vicinity of Green Island.