Police renew search for Patricia Riggs’ remains

AFTER a day-long search, police have finished exacavating the site where it is believed Patricia Riggs remains could be.

The site at Morayfield Road, Burpengary will be under police guard overnight until the search resumes in the morning.

The woman was killed by her husband Edmund Ian Riggs in 2001 at Margate

Riggs was found guilty in February this year of her manslaughter.

He told the court that he buried her body in bush near Morayfield but later moved some of her remains to his own backyard.

These were found by the new owner after Riggs had sold the home.

Patricia Ann Riggs, who was killed by her husband Edmund Ian Riggs.

On the day of the verdict he provided information to authorities about where the balance of her remains may be buried.

A member of Patriciaâ€™s family confirmed police were currently digging up a reserve in Morayfield in a bid to find the remains.

Riggs found not guilty of murder and will be sentenced for manslaughter on March 18.