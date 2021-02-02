Menu
The 25yo started swinging and told police: “I’ll punch you in the head if you spray me you dog c---”. Picture: Pamela Magill.
News

Police forced to subdue wanted Curra man with pepper spray

Kristen Camp
2nd Feb 2021 7:00 AM
A 25-year-old Curra man faced court on the same day that he obstructed, assaulted and verbally abused a police officer, stating there was no warrant for him to return to prison.

The incident occurred early Monday morning and the defendant, Charley John Druce, pleaded guilty to the charges in Gympie Magistrates Court on the same day.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said police were patrolling at 8am when they saw Druce, who was wanted under a return to prison warrant.

“The defendant denied it, police showed him the evidence of the warrant but he became very hostile yelling “I just got the f--- out Monday,” Sergeant Campbell said.

As Druce began to walk away, police removed the pepper spray from their pouch and the defendant said, “I’ll punch you in the head if you spray me you dog c----.”

Sgt Campbell said the spray had to be used and Druce swung both arms and legs in the direction of the deploying officers head who had to take several steps back to avoid being struck.

“The defendant has then walked on to the road and turned around and said ‘f--- off you f------ mutt,’” she said.

“He was told again that he was under arrest and has continued to walked away … has eventually stopped due to the effects of the OC spray.”

Druce was also on parole at the time of the offending.

He was sentenced to two months jail and will be eligible for parole on February 22, 2021.

