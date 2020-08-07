Police find trailer, tools probably stolen near Gympie

Trailer found by police near the Mary Valley Link Road and Bruce Highway.

GYMPIE police have released a photo of a trailer they found abandoned near the Bruce Highway south of Gympie near the Mary Valley Link Road.

On July 5 at 2pm, police discovered the black box trailer bearing stolen registration plates (EK3303) in a culvert next to the highway southbound at Traveston about 50m before the Link Road exit.

“The trailer has a toolbox fitted to the front containing various tools and accessories,” police said.

“If you believe this trailer is yours or you know who the owner is, please make a report to Policelink online.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001395470 within the online suspicious activity form.