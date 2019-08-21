Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A search warrant of a man's house turned up drugs found in his step brother's possession.
A search warrant of a man's house turned up drugs found in his step brother's possession. Yarygin
News

Police find Gympie man's weed stash in search of his brother

JOSH PRESTON
by
21st Aug 2019 12:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEARCH warrant of a man's house turned up drugs found in his step brother's possession, Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week.

David Maurice Coppock, 34, admitted to possessing marijuana found in a bowl during the police search of a Cooloola Cove property on July 18, which officers found while looking for his step brother.

The court heard police had seized less than a gram of the drug, which Coppock stated he had been using to treat back pain.

He detailed the injuries in court, saying he had suffered five broken vertebrae and several popped or bulging discs.

Magistate Chris Callaghan fined Coppock $200.

gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Kelly Gang hits town to help muso mate

    premium_icon Kelly Gang hits town to help muso mate

    News Muster crowds coming from far and wide as Kelly Gang arrives

    Why I coach: 8 selfless men and women making a difference

    premium_icon Why I coach: 8 selfless men and women making a difference

    News VOTE NOW: These nominees in the running for Gympie's Top Coach

    Goomeri honours passionate farmer and family man

    premium_icon Goomeri honours passionate farmer and family man

    Community More than 700 people turned out in Goomeri to honour the farmer

    Town rallies behind family after toddler’s tragic death

    premium_icon Town rallies behind family after toddler’s tragic death

    Community A fundraiser has been set up for little Elenore Lindsay’s family as the Coast...