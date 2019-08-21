Police find Gympie man's weed stash in search of his brother

A search warrant of a man's house turned up drugs found in his step brother's possession.

A SEARCH warrant of a man's house turned up drugs found in his step brother's possession, Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week.

David Maurice Coppock, 34, admitted to possessing marijuana found in a bowl during the police search of a Cooloola Cove property on July 18, which officers found while looking for his step brother.

The court heard police had seized less than a gram of the drug, which Coppock stated he had been using to treat back pain.

He detailed the injuries in court, saying he had suffered five broken vertebrae and several popped or bulging discs.

Magistate Chris Callaghan fined Coppock $200.