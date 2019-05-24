Police ensure Goomeri Pumpkin Festival is ready to roll

GOOMERI police officers have been busy helping the town prepare for this weekend's Goomeri Pumpkin Festival.

Senior Constable Jake Colvin hit the ride-on mower yesterday to make sure the station's grounds, near the iconic Policeman's Hill where the Great Australian Pumpkin Roll will be staged, were in top condition for the event.

Acting Sergeant Lorenzo Marabini also inspected the festival site to ensure it was safe for the weekend's visitors.

Acting Sergeant Lorenzo Marabini. Contributed

"I'm looking forward to seeing everyone race at the pumpkin dash for cash, and watch as all the pumpkins are hurled down Policeman's Hill," Sgt Marabini said.

"Last year, we had a record 16,000 people in attendance at the festival and are hoping to get 17,000 this year.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the community come together to celebrate our town."

The 23-year-old Goomeri Pumpkin Festival began as a way to improve the town's morale during a prolonged period of drought.

It has since grown to become one of the state's most iconic events and attracts thousands of visitors to the town of about 700 people.

This year festival organisers extended what was a one-day event into four days of pumpkin-themed celebrations to offer more entertainment for the grey nomads who travel for the event.

Click here for your full guide to the weekend of events, which include the Goomeri Pumpkin Cup at the golf club, cooking demonstrations by celebrity chef Matt Golinski, pumpkin shot put, mini pig races and the Great Australian Pumpkin Roll.