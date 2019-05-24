Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY TO ROLL: Senior Constable Jake Colvin prepping the station grass near Policeman's Hill.
READY TO ROLL: Senior Constable Jake Colvin prepping the station grass near Policeman's Hill. Contributed
Whats On

Police ensure Goomeri Pumpkin Festival is ready to roll

24th May 2019 5:00 AM

GOOMERI police officers have been busy helping the town prepare for this weekend's Goomeri Pumpkin Festival.

Senior Constable Jake Colvin hit the ride-on mower yesterday to make sure the station's grounds, near the iconic Policeman's Hill where the Great Australian Pumpkin Roll will be staged, were in top condition for the event.

Acting Sergeant Lorenzo Marabini also inspected the festival site to ensure it was safe for the weekend's visitors.

 

Acting Sergeant Lorenzo Marabini.
Acting Sergeant Lorenzo Marabini. Contributed

"I'm looking forward to seeing everyone race at the pumpkin dash for cash, and watch as all the pumpkins are hurled down Policeman's Hill," Sgt Marabini said.

"Last year, we had a record 16,000 people in attendance at the festival and are hoping to get 17,000 this year.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the community come together to celebrate our town."

The 23-year-old Goomeri Pumpkin Festival began as a way to improve the town's morale during a prolonged period of drought.

It has since grown to become one of the state's most iconic events and attracts thousands of visitors to the town of about 700 people.

This year festival organisers extended what was a one-day event into four days of pumpkin-themed celebrations to offer more entertainment for the grey nomads who travel for the event.

Click here for your full guide to the weekend of events, which include the Goomeri Pumpkin Cup at the golf club, cooking demonstrations by celebrity chef Matt Golinski, pumpkin shot put, mini pig races and the Great Australian Pumpkin Roll.

goomeri events goomeri police goomeri pumpkin festival great australian pumpkin roll south burnett events whatson south burnett
South Burnett

Top Stories

    The bests spots to hook onto a giant snapper

    premium_icon The bests spots to hook onto a giant snapper

    News WITH the weather not knowing what it is doing, plenty of anglers headed for the river systems to get their fishing fix.

    • 24th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Council head Dimitri Scordalides left with multiple bruises

    premium_icon Council head Dimitri Scordalides left with multiple bruises

    News UPDATE: Staff members were trying to pull Wit-boooka off the Mayor

    • 24th May 2019 11:56 AM