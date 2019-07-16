Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE SCENE: Rifle-wielding police made a dramatic arrest on a suburban street in Chinchilla just after 12pm.
ON THE SCENE: Rifle-wielding police made a dramatic arrest on a suburban street in Chinchilla just after 12pm. Brooke Duncan
News

Police draw rifles in dramatic arrest on suburban street

Zoe Bell
by
16th Jul 2019 12:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARMED police officers have made a dramatic arrest on a suburban street in Chinchilla.

Rifle-wielding police arrived at a premises on Birkett St about 12.20pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told Newscorp a man had been arrested and no shots were fired.

It is understood the alleged offender was in possession of a rifle. 

Chinchilla gunman, Birkett St
Chinchilla gunman, Birkett St Brooke Duncan

The Chinchilla News captured a photo at a block of units of a man restrained on the ground next to a police officer holding a rifle.

More to come...

arrest chinchilla emergency police qps western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Gympie man was Football Australia's Volunteer of the Year

    premium_icon Gympie man was Football Australia's Volunteer of the Year

    News Long term volunteer who devoted many years to Gympie Soccer, is now in command with a new organisation.

    • 16th Jul 2019 1:00 PM
    Gympie students to get taste of Uni tomorrow

    premium_icon Gympie students to get taste of Uni tomorrow

    News More than 60 new students will start uni mid year at Gympie

    • 16th Jul 2019 12:49 PM
    Heart of Gold volunteers share love for Winter Trees on Mary

    premium_icon Heart of Gold volunteers share love for Winter Trees on Mary

    News Mary Street will be full of music, sound and people

    • 16th Jul 2019 12:41 PM
    Time to blow the whistle on neanderthal Bob Katter

    premium_icon Time to blow the whistle on neanderthal Bob Katter

    News Katter does not think a woman can properly ref football

    • 16th Jul 2019 12:11 PM