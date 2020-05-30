Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Missing man Kane Matkovich, 40.
Missing man Kane Matkovich, 40.
News

Police divers search river for missing man

by Isabella Magee
30th May 2020 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a 40-year-old Goodna man after he was reported missing yesterday.

Kane Matkovich was last seen at a Rissman St home on May 27 at 2am.

Property belonging to Mr Matkovich has been located around the Goodna boat ramp.

Police, police divers, SES and Water Police are now searching an area of the Brisbane River for the man today.

Mr Matkovich has a medical condition, leaving police concerned for his welfare.

He is described as caucasian, approximately 185cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

kane matkovich missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        8 talented Gympie champions off to state, national c’ships

        premium_icon 8 talented Gympie champions off to state, national c’ships

        News These kids are off to state and national championships when life gets back to normal

        Former cop haunted by the deaths of people on our roads

        premium_icon Former cop haunted by the deaths of people on our roads

        Crime Qld MP Llew O’Brien haunted by faces of road crash victims

        Damning report reveals council’s financial failings

        premium_icon Damning report reveals council’s financial failings

        News Independent review delivers brutal and scathing assessment of Gympie council’s...

        Submissions called for $2b Toolara wind farm project

        premium_icon Submissions called for $2b Toolara wind farm project

        News The State Government is proposing to give tenure to a wind farm in the Toolara...