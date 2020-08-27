Police describe ‘disturbing’ scene of fatal Wallu crash

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a “disturbing” fatal crash at Wallu, south of Tin Can Bay yesterday. Photo: Generic

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a “disturbing” fatal crash at Wallu, south of Tin Can Bay yesterday. Photo: Generic

UPDATE 3pm

POLICE have described the “disturbing scene” of yesterday’s fatal crash at Wallu, south of Tin Can Bay.

An 87-year-old woman from The Dawn died in hospital after the car she was a passenger in left Tin Can Bay Rd and struck several trees just before 2pm on Wednesday.

The driver, reportedly a 39-year-old man, was treated for minor injuries.

Tin Can Bay Police Officer in Charge, Sergeant Renee Hoile attended the scene and called it “very concerning”.

“It was extremely concerning and quite a disturbing scene,” Sgt Hoile said.

“It was a single vehicle traffic accident and there were two occupants to the vehicle, and unfortunately one of those occupants has passed away as a result of the accident.

“It’s extremely concerning when we have incidents like that. It’s not something we’re happy about, it’s not something we like talking about. Safety is extremely important when you’re travelling in a vehicle.

“The investigation is ongoing. We just have to wait and see what comes as a result of that, and there will be further actions after that.”

The Forensic Crash unit is carrying out an investigating the crash.

EARLIER

AN elderly woman has died following a single car crash at Wallu yesterday afternoon.

It is understood the she was the passenger in a hatchback heading south on the Tin Can Bay Rd just before 2pm when veered off the road, hitting several trees before finally coming to a stop.

Paramedics were called to the crash which happened about 5km south of Tin Can Bay.

The woman, 87 and from The Dawn, died in hospital.

The 39-year-old male driver was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

A forensic crash unit has been called in to investigate.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS