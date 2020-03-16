Police declare caravan blaze crime scene
GYMPIE police have declared a potential crime scene after a mysterious caravan fire at Tamaree this morning.
Emergency services were called to the blaze about 7.20am, after a neighbour reported hearing explosions and seeing a caravan on fire, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said.
The caravan was completely destroyed in the blaze, he said.
No cause had been established.
Queensland Ambulance Service reported attending the fire but a spokesman said there were no injuries.
Police confirmed the incident was under active investigation.