OFF THE ROAD: A teen has been charged after Childers police cracked down on hooning near Apple Tree Creek.
POLICE CRACKDOWN: Accused hoon loses car for 90 days

Carolyn Booth
14th Jun 2019 1:20 PM | Updated: 3:26 PM
A TEENAGER accused of hooning has had his car impounded for 90 days after he was charged with making unnecessary noise or smoke.

Childers police were responding after receiving numerous complaints in the past several weeks about vehicles hooning and doing burnouts on Gentle Annie Rd at Apple Tree Creek.

Childers police Constable Michael Schmidt said officers were taking up to two or three complaints per day.

"Last night a 17-year-old local man was charged with one count of wilfully start or drive vehicle in a way that makes unnecessary noise or smoke," he said.

He is set to appear in Childers Children's Court next month.

"It is an ongoing concern for police that young people don't seem to be getting the message about road safety and the dangers of driving in such a reckless manner, endangering their lives and the lives of others," Const Schmidt said.

"Please slow down and have respect for the road and other road users."

