Police confirm identity of body in Coast dam

BREAKING: Police can confirm the discovery of human remains inside a vehicle submerged at Borumba Dam near Imbil is that of 58-year-old missing man, Stuart Gatehouse.
Mr Gatehouse was reported missing in 2004 from Kenilworth.
Police were notified by a member of the public who was using a depth sounder and picked up a large object near the dam's boat ramp.
The Police Dive Squad attended on April 20, and located a vehicle submerged in the water.
Once the vehicle was removed from the water, police located skeletal remains inside.
Preliminary results indicate the death was non-suspicious.
Police will be preparing a report for the Coroner.