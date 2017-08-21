23°
News

Police combat rise in car crash injuries

Rowan Schindler
| 21st Aug 2017 3:55 PM
ROAD SAFETY WEEK: Senior Constable Debra Wruck
ROAD SAFETY WEEK: Senior Constable Debra Wruck Rowan Schindler

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

 

MORE people have been injured in traffic accidents this year in the Gympie region than last year, and police are on the beat to educate drivers and save lives.

This week is Queensland Road Safety Week, is a chance for everyone to be involved and help make our roads safer.

LIKE TO KNOW ABOUT GYMPIE CRIME AND POLICE? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

Gympie police District Crime Prevention co-ordinator Deb Wruck said, from her display at Hungry Jacks yesterday, the number of fatalities in the Gympie region was on par with last year but the number of injuries was higher.

"I don't have the exact figures but fatals are on par," said Snr Const Wruck.

"We have had a lot of people injured, that's definitely peaked.

"Bruce Hwy is always a concern but the truth is you could have an accident driving to the store; it doesn't have to be a long journey.

"It's your decisions you make, it is the people behind the wheel."

Today, Snr Const Wruck will be at the Star Liquor bottle shop on the Southside, from 9.30-2.30pm.

She said Road Safety Week was a chance to reach out to the community.

"Every day we are doing something.

"Tuesday we have our drunk goggles, which have three levels of intoxication and people can feel what it is like to be drunk and do things, walk in a straight line or catch a ball."

Each day will focus on different road safety issues, speed the focus yesterday, drink and drug driving today, distractions, seatbelts and child restraints tomorrow, sharing the road on Thursday and fatigue on Friday.

"The big thing we find is people pre-drink before they go out, but they don't know the proper amount of pouring," Snr Const Wruck said.

"They pour one drink, but the strength may be that of three, so we show them the correct measures so they won't have any trouble.

"People should always have a designated driver, or simply don't drive at all."

 

Melita Moran signs a pledge to be more cautious on the road.
Melita Moran signs a pledge to be more cautious on the road. Rowan Schindler

Snr Const Wruck said many accidents in the region were caused by distractions, with a surprising amount involving animals in the car not properly restrained.

Penalties and fines apply to animals not properly secured.

"Please restrain animals in the car," Sen Const Wruck said.

"We've had a few incidents with dogs, where the driver has had to reach and taken their eyes off the road.

"Restrain them, you must treat them like you would a child."

According to Snr Const Wruck, another surprise for Gympie police is the number of motorbike accidents including males in their 40s on good roads and good weather, driving within the speed limit of 60km/hr.

"We're not sure why but it seems to be motorbike riders simply going on their weekend rides," she said.

"People must remember to be careful because accidents can happen at anytime."

Snr Const Wruck will host a free Senior Road Safety Forum on Thursday, held at the Gympie RSL Orchid room, 9am-12pm.

LIKE TO KNOW WHAT'S ON IN GYMPIE? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

The forum will feature a free morning tea, lucky door prizes, presentations from TMR on licences and medical conditions, Gympie Council on alternate transport, Roadcraft on 4WD and towing safety, and Traffic Police will run a road rules refresher quiz.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie queensland police service road safety road safety week

Woman almost speared as car ploughs through yards

Woman almost speared as car ploughs through yards

Lucky escape for family after their out of control car smashes through two fences and front yards in Gympie, and a star picket speared through the windscreen

Attention graduates! Sixty $5000 scholarships up for grabs

Gympie region graduates who are leaving school this year, considering a career change or just need a boost to get skills that will get them a job, have just one week left to apply for a TAFE Queensland scholarship for semester one of 2018.

Graduates can apply for one of 60 scholarships

Would you know what to do in a nuclear attack?

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

Should our leaders be telling us?

Why I ended up paying big time for $7 Kmart toaster

PLASTIC NOT SO FANTASTIC: The culprit.

OPINION Bargain turns out to be expensive mistake

Local Partners

Two-car crash shuts down part of Bruce Hwy

UPDATE: Woman injured in crash that closed part of the Bruce Hwy

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood

Erin Yarwood's Facebook photo with Matt Golinski.

Couple welcomes first child

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Valley Show: Still going strong after 98 years

Lotus and Bella Leucht.

The Mary Valley Show attracting some of it's best crowds yet

Opera star 'springs' in Gympie for show

ON SONG: A Gympie performance will be added to Clarissa Foulcher's impressive resume next month.

Mezzo soloist brings her dazzling range to gold city.

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

REESE Witherspoon might have an Oscar on her mantle and made millions at the box office but that hasn’t stopped people declaring her career is over.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

DUAL LIVING ON ACREAGE

208 Nash Road, Tamaree 4570

House 5 2 4 Offers Over...

WHEN I MEAN BIG, I MEAN BIG! This property has so much to offer. Located approx. 10 minutes to Mary Street, Gympie is this well built, beautiful lowset brick...

East facing flood free Glenwood block

Lot 104 Trotter Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land This East facing block in Trotter Rd will lend its self to ... $70,000

This East facing block in Trotter Rd will lend its self to a beautiful house block. It has some mature hard wood trees amongst it, The block has regrowth over it...

MOTIVATED SELLER - MUST BE SOLD

98 Stumm Rd, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $245,000

With a motivated seller this property won't last long. Located at 98 Stumm Rd, Southside this home offers: - In town living with the benefit of a quiet...

ABSOLUTE BARGAIN !!

23 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 $195,000 ...

Looking for an investment opportunity - ideally located in the heart of the town precinct, zoned "District Centre" on 999m2 allotment. * Home is over 100 years...

ONCE IN A WHILE SOMETHING SPECIAL COMES ALONG...

26 Plowman Road, Canina 4570

House 3 2 10 CONTACT AGENT

26 Plowman Rd, Canina is just that, something special. Located on the much desired Eastern side of Gympie, this property needs to be put on your, must be seen...

CHEAP ACREAGE

158 Brisbane Road, Monkland 4570

Residential Land WOW! Cheap acreage approximately 3km from Mary Street! Please note a residential ... $38,000

WOW! Cheap acreage approximately 3km from Mary Street! Please note a residential property cannot be built on this property as the land is affected fully by major...

AFFORDABLE ACREAGE

164 Sexton Road, Sexton 4570

House 4 2 5 $359,000

If you have been looking for an acreage property that ticks all the boxes without breaking your bank account, then look no further, this property will impress the...

FARMING LIFESTYLE

66 Parallel Road, Wooroolin 4608

4 1 2 Sold for...

A terrific lifestyle opportunity has come to the market and for what is on offer; this one is not worth skipping past. Private and surrounded by rural setting is...

SUBDIVIDABLE ACREAGE LIFESTYLE

21 Mataranka Road, Veteran 4570

3 1 3 $349,000

In a sought after area only minutes to Gympie's CBD, is this unique subdividable (STCC) 2ha property. Sitting beautifully on the fully fenced acreage property is a...

Perfect Investment Property - Returning $305 Per Week!

8 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 4 $239,000

Nestled on an exceptional 1047m2 fully fenced block, this delightful property has so much potential for the perfect family home or smart investment. Built to stand...

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

New Gympie real estate mag has everything you need

Look out for SOLD ON in The Gympie Times on Wednesday.

The first Gympie edition of Sold On will be out on Wednesday

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South