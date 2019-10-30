Menu
A man who allegedly killed a kookaburra could face prosecution. Picture: @mazmoments_photography
Crime

Police closing in on kookaburra killer

by AAP
30th Oct 2019 11:31 AM

A man who tore the head off a kookaburra at a Perth pub in front of horrified children may still face prosecution and police believe they know who he is.

The man, believed to be aged in his 40s, was at the Parkerville Tavern when he allegedly grabbed the kookaburra - known as Kevin - and pulled the bird's head off then threw it under the table.

WA Police commissioner Chris Dawson yesterday told reporters police know who is responsible for decapitating the bird known for cheekily stealing food from pub patrons, Seven reported.

"Nothing I've been brief on tells me this person will escape without a very serious charge," Mr Dawson said.

 

A note warning pubgoers to watch for Kevin.
An RSPCA spokeswoman told AAP the organisation had not given up possibly pursuing the man but said the Act was unclear.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan has vowed to examine legal avenues surrounding native wildlife protection - depending on the exact species - saying the man's actions were "pretty disgusting" and everyone was "rightly appalled".

"We are now checking with the department whether or not this can be characterised as an act of animal cruelty," she told reporters today.

 

The pub patron ripped the head off the bird.
Ms MacTiernan said if the case had exposed a legal loophole, it could lead to changes to the Animal Welfare Act, which was currently under review. "Quite clearly we need a law that would stop that appalling behaviour happening," she said.

In a social media post that has since been deleted, the pub said they were "in disbelief about the barbaric attack on one of nature's gifts".

crime editors picks killed kookaburra wa

