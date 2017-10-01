26°
Police chase fraudster scamming businesses across Queensland

POLICE are on the hunt for an alleged fraudster who has scammed seven businesses across Queensland since February.

The scam entails the man calling up a tyre or tobacco business in person or over the phone pretending to be a tyre or cigarette wholesaler.

He then attends the business to receive payment in cash, and sometimes arranges for the items to be delivered by a legitimate wholesaler at the time.

While the goods are being unloaded the man escapes with the money.

Five of the offences happened in the last month in Caboolture, Gympie, Cairns, Toowoomba and Nambour.

One occurred in Nerang in February and one in March at Surfers Paradise.

The man is described as having an olive complexion, 177cm with brown hair and a large build.

He speaks with a slight accent and is believed to be travelling in a white Toyota Corolla, although is known to use other cars.

