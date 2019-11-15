Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Guns out: Bruce Hwy police hunt ends in dramatic arrest

Jessica Lamb
Ashley Carter
by and
15th Nov 2019 10:49 AM | Updated: 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.30pm:

TWO people believed to be behind an armed carjacking of a woman in Hervey Bay have been arrested after police hunted them down the Bruce Highway to the Sunshine Coast.

The men allegedly stole the woman's white Toyota Corolla a gunpoint about 10am before fleeing and driving south at speed along the highway.

The police pursuit ended about 250km south when the car crashed near Roys Rd and officers descended on the wreckage, arresting the men inside.

The Bruce Highway is currently closed to southbound traffic, causing major delays.

More to come.

CRASH: People have been arrested after a crash on the Bruce Highway.
CRASH: People have been arrested after a crash on the Bruce Highway. 7 News Sunshine Coast

UPDATE 12.10pm:

It is understood the car is now south of Gympie.

10.30am: POLICE are searching for a driver believed to be armed and in a stolen car.

It is understood the white Toyota Corolla was taken from an area near Wetside Water Park about 10am Friday.

The driver is believed to have a gun and is travelling with at least one male passenger.

The car has since been seen in various locations around Maryborough and is now believed to be fleeing towards Tin Can Bay.

Anyone who sees the car is urged to call 000.

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks fccrime gun police chase stolen car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snapper the main catch at North Reef

        premium_icon Snapper the main catch at North Reef

        News With the hot winds blowing anglers have been keen to get out even just to get relief from the heat.

        • 15th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        BREAKING: Police hunt for armed men heading south of the Bruce Hwy

        premium_icon BREAKING: Police hunt for armed men heading south of the Bruce...

        News Police are searching for two armed men believed tto be heading south of the Bruce...

        • 15th Nov 2019 11:49 AM
        133 James Nash graduates walk the red carpet

        premium_icon 133 James Nash graduates walk the red carpet

        News All the glamour from the James Nash formal in 2019

        UPDATE: Warning for Widgee residents downgraded

        UPDATE: Warning for Widgee residents downgraded

        News RESIDENTS who evacuated can now return to their properties.