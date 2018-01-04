Menu
POLICE CHASE: Officers attempt intercept in dramatic chase

Scott Sawyer
by and Scott Sawyer and Tom Daunt

UPDATE 2.45PM: POLICE have attempted to intercept a suspected stolen white Toyota that has been involved in a lengthy, high-speed pursuit along the Bruce Highway this afternoon.

Officers attempted the intercept near Pine Street and Oak Street in Gympie.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen from Wynnum yesterday and police suspect it may have been involved in another attempted vehicle theft in Sunnybank today. 

The occupants are possibly armed with a knife and the police PolAir helicopter has returned to Brisbane to refuel, with police on the ground continuing to the vehicle near Chatsworth.

EARLIER 2PM: THE PolAir police helicopter and several police cars are currently tracking a vehicle headed northbound on the Bruce Highway on the Sunshine Coast.

The vehicle in question is currently headed north towards the Yandina-Coolum Road exit and police media advisors have warned one of the occupants may be armed with a knife.

A Queensland Police spokesman said it was unclear exactly what sparked the pursuit, but it may be in relation to one or more armed robberies that took place in Logan area this morning.

The occupants are believed to have tried to take another car in Woodridge, and are now making their way north.

Passing motorists reported seeing up to 15 police cars tracking the vehicle just moments ago.

It's believed a white Toyota is the vehicle being pursued.

More to come.

