Crime

Police charge man with multiple counts of child rape

by Jason Walls
31st Jan 2019 5:04 PM
POLICE have charged a man with four counts of raping a child under the age of 16 and a separate count of raping a 19-year-old in Katherine on Australia Day.

He was also charged with two counts of indecent dealing with a child under 16.

Investigators allege the attack occurred in the early hours of the morning and appealed for information from anyone who had seen a caucasian man in Prior Park around midnight on January 25.

The man was arrested on Wednesday and was due to front the Katherine Local Court on Thursday.

Police would not release any further information about the attack pending the court hearing.

