Two men were located at a rural property on Keliher Rd after the alleged road rage incident.
Police charge man over violent Bruce Hwy road rage

25th Feb 2019 9:41 AM
A MAN in his 20s has been charged after he was allegedly involved in a road rage incident in Deception Bay last month.

About 2.30pm on January 23, a 2017 Ford Ranger was observed doing "doughnuts" in the Caboolture area.

After a man confronted the driver about his dangerous behaviour, it's alleged he followed that man's vehicle onto the Bruce Highway. He then allegedly discharged a firearm out of the vehicle's window into the sky.

 

It then left the highway via the Deception Bay off ramp.

About 8pm, the Ranger was sighted on the side of Twin View Rd at Elimbah.

After a short, authorised pursuit through Elimbah, Bracalba and D'Aguilar, the vehicle was stopped by a tyre deflation device.

Two men got out of the car and fled on foot but were located shortly after at a rural property on Keliher Rd.

The Ranger was secured and following a search, a sawn-off single barrel shotgun was located inside.

It is alleged the vehicle had been stolen on January 14 from a home in Albany Creek.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts each of driving a motor vehicle without a licence (disqualified), evasion, possess shortened firearm, possess weapon with altered identification marks and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He has also been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and stalking in relation to matters last year.

A 20-year-old Kallangur man has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possess shortened firearms and possess weapon with altered identification marks.

They are both due to appear in the Caboolture Magistrates Court today.

