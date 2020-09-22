Menu
A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing another man at a Cootharaba home. Picture: Patrick Woods
Police charge man, 60, over Coast stabbing

Matt Collins
22nd Sep 2020 9:07 AM
A man will face court after allegedly stabbing another man during a domestic disturbance at a Cootharaba home.

Police allege an argument occurred between a 41-year-old man and a 60-year-old man just after 12am on Thursday last week.

Officers said the men were known to each other.

It is further alleged that during the argument, the 60-year-old man armed himself with a knife and assaulted the 41-year-old man, causing a significant wound to his stomach.

The 41-year-old man managed to leave the scene in a ute before being located by emergency services a short distance away.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with critical injuries.

The man is currently in a stable condition.

A 27-year-old woman known to the men was also found at the residence with serious facial injuries and a non-life-threatening wound to her back.

She was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Police said investigations were ongoing into how her injuries were sustained.

A 60-year-old Cootharaba man was arrested on Monday night and charged with acts intended to maim.

He is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

