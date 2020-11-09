Police catch man after scooter pursuit

A Gladstone scooter driver saw police activate their lights and sirens but he still failed to stop.

Brody David Grewe, 23, came to the attention of officers who were patrolling Kirkwood at 7.30pm on September 4.

Grewe left the Woolworths shopping complex and police followed him.

As Grewe turned onto Creekview Drive, New Auckland, police turned on the lights and sirens.

Grewe looked behind several times but kept going.

When Grewe realised he was on a no-through road he became airborne as he drove up a footpath.

He was intercepted shortly after and made admissions to knowing the scooter was unregistered.

Police checks revealed it had been for 644 days.

In Gladstone Magistrates Court today, Grewe pleaded guilty to driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, and failing to comply with a requirement to stop.

Solicitor Jun Pepito said his client was going to get smokes, as his friend had declined to do it for him.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said a larger fine was appropriate to rule out any licence disqualification.

Mr Manthey fined Grewe $1000 and no conviction was recorded.

